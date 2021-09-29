Essential Reads: Investigational Treatment of Depressive Disorders With Neuroactive Steroids: Potential Implications for PMDD
Neuroactive steroids or neurosteroids are a new class of medications which appear to have anxiolytic and antidepressant effects and have received a great deal of attention over the past few years. Most of neuroactive steroids currently under investigation as antidepressants are derivatives of allopregnanolone. In the human body, the hormone progesterone is metabolized into a variety of active and inactive compounds, including allopregnanolone. It is hypothesized that these allopregnanolone derivatives ameliorate anxiety and depressive symptoms by modulating the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal or HPA axis which mediates the body’s response to stress and is modulated by GABAergic signaling.womensmentalhealth.org
