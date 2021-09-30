What are the stages of sleep regression?

HÄSTENS COLLABORATES WITH DR. MICHAEL BREUS – THE SLEEP DOCTOR. as part of designboom’s ongoing investigation into the qualities of life, we had the opportunity to talk with leading specialist for a good sleep, dr. michael breus, about his collaboration with hästens, one of the world’s oldest bed manufacturers. founded in 1852 and based in sweden, hästens stands for unparalleled quality and hand craftsmanship through six full generations of bed makers. the family-owned company, driven by a passion for sleep and the benefits it brings to body and soul, makes beds and accessories using only the finest natural materials, sustainably produced and ethically sourced. in order to assist and educate people on sleeping well, the company has launched the hästens sleep spa, where sleep experts trained by dr. breus provide clients with an exclusive mattress and wellness experience. the latest addition is the hästens sleep spa at the CBR boutique hotel in coimbra, portugal, which offers guests the chance to spend the night on the iconic blue check mattress, along with a personalized selection of pillows, duvets and sheets for a 360-degree hästens experience.

7 DAYS AGO