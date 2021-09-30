Stop at Pineapple Lanai for an Amazing Treat

Have you had a chance to head to Pineapple Lanai in Walt Disney World? Here is a review to help you decide if it’s worth adding to your itinerary. Pineapple Lanai is a food service window located in Walt Disney World. You can find it nestled in the tropical surroundings at Disney’s Polynesian Resort. Pineapple Lanai is conveniently located just outside of the Grand Ceremonial House. It is easily accessible from the resort pools as well as the lobby.