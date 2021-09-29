Computer Vision at the Edge Speeds IoT Development
The IoT gives businesses real-time information they can use to solve problems quickly and operate more efficiently. But traditional IoT technology has some significant limitations. Because it uses wide-area networking to transmit data to the cloud for processing before returning results to the decision-maker, it does not deliver the real-time decision support needed for warehouse robotics. It also requires huge bandwidth resources.www.cio.com
Comments / 0