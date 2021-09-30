CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

By Travis Hopson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike an alien symbiote without a host body, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a mass of bonkers ideas swirling around without a story to hold them together. What it does, and does even better than the so-bad-its-good 2018 film, is capture the bizarre odd couple relationship between Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote, the two engaging in what can only be described as an acid trip of a friendship. But the story otherwise is surprisingly mediocre, with only two truly memorable moments, and seems to have excluded an entire middle chapter where we could get the most out of Woody Harrelson as the ultra-violent Carnage.

Movie Review – Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Starring Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Naomie Harris, Stephen Graham, and Peggy Lu. Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters. A one-note joke has never been so aggressively annoying. In defense of director Andy...
‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Is the Breeziest Superhero Movie Ever Made | Review

I was not a big fan of 2018’s Venom, a film that I felt was far too bogged down in its self-serious, gritty elements to truly take advantage of its more outlandish moments. Thankfully, the sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, knows that the title character is at his best when you just let him be a total goofball, and so at a scant 90 minutes the movie is really more of a buddy comedy that happens to have some superhero action in it. When so many superhero movies are getting loaded down with mythology and exposition, it’s kind of a relief to see Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his alien symbiote Venom (voiced by Hardy) banter about what Venom is and isn’t allowed to eat. It’s not much of a film, but it is a pleasant enough distraction that makes you wish Sony would go ahead and just forget the superhero stuff entirely and just have Eddie and Venom in a remake of The Odd Couple.
Reaching pre-pandemic levels, ‘Venom’ debuts with $90.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Pandemic moviegoing is finally starting to look like pre-pandemic moviegoing. Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” blew away expectations to debut with $90.1 million in ticket sales, making it easily the best opening of the pandemic, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” had been […]
'Venom' swings to top of N.America box office

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage," Sony's latest instalment in its Spider-Man Universe, debuted to pre-pandemic levels atop the North American box office, taking in $90.1 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. The estimated haul for the Friday-through-Sunday period was the biggest three-day launch of the coronavirus pandemic era. The film stars Tom Hardy as investigative journalist Eddie Brock whose symbiotic bond with an alien named Venom gives him superpowers. Brock must stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson, who has broken out of prison after merging with another alien. In second place was another newcomer, "The Addams Family 2," which took in $18 million. The animated film by United Artists follows the iconically creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky family as they go on vacation.
Box Office: ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Set for $71 Million Opening Weekend

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is expected to dominate the domestic box office this weekend, with an estimated opening haul of $71.3 million. The Marvel sequel, which is produced and distributed by Sony and playing exclusively in theaters, sank its teeth into $37.25 million on Friday from 4,225 locations. Between now and Sunday, the Columbia Pictures film is expected to raise that number to around $71.3 million, with some industry projections predicting a debut gross closer to $80 million. Starring Tom Hardy as the titular character, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” sees the symbiote facing off against Woody Harrelson’s Carnage in a...
After ‘Venom 2’ Galvanizes the Box Office, What’s Next for Movie Theaters?

For cinema operators and Hollywood studios alike, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has been the loudest indication yet that maybe, just maybe, the movie theater business can rebound from COVID-19 wreckage. The Sony Pictures supervillain sequel sunk its teeth into the box office with $90.1 million, a debut that’s impressively reminiscent of opening weekends prior to the global health crisis. It’s the biggest three-day haul for a pandemic-era release, ranking ahead of “Black Widow” ($80 million), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75 million) and “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million). The follow-up film also surpassed its predecessor’s $80...
Review: ‘No Time To Die’

And here we are. After almost two years of waiting for it, the title No Time to Die became something of a joke. But Daniel Craig’s swansong, after playing 007 through fifteen years and five movies of sporadic quality, has arrived with arguably the greatest ambitions the franchise has ever seen. With Cary Jojo Fukunaga behind the camera, a female co-writer in Phoebe Waller-Bridge penning a bevy of female actors including one 007, and a Best Actor winner in Rami Malek as the villain, expectations were so high it wouldn’t be a surprise if they failed to be met.
Here’s Why Ryan Reynolds Will Never Meet Scarlett Johansson In The MCU

Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool will soon make the leap from Fox’s X-Universe into the MCU. This will mean Reynolds shares a cinematic universe with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. But, as pointed out by Looper, there’s a tonne of on and off-screen reasons why Wade and Natasha won’t cross paths – most of which should be very obvious.
Ryan Reynolds Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds are two of the most popular stars in the business, each boasting a strong track record at the box office when it comes to the action genre. Take the pair of them, throw them together in a classic two-hander burdened with a blockbuster budget, and the results are… perfectly acceptable.
Marvel Replaces Tom Holland, Names New Spider-Man

In the weeks and months leading up to the August 11, 2021 debut of Marvel Studios’ latest series, What If…?, it became apparent that MANY Marvel Cinematic Universe stars would be returning to the animated series to voice their MCU characters as key Marvel moments are reimagined. Among the returning...
Netflix Added 8 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Friday is the day when Netflix tends to drop its biggest original movies and TV shows, and true to form, there are a couple of seriously heavy hitters to have just landed on the platform. Expect both of them to dominate the most-watched rankings for at least the next few days, with each providing plenty of excitement in different ways.
An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
Ant-Man 3 Star Jonathan Majors Can't Wait for Marvel Fans to See the 'Wicked' Sequel

Ahead of his return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, actor Jonathan Majors is stoked for fans to check out the "wicked" movie. After Majors appeared as a Kang the Conqueror variant in Loki, the actor will be back as Kang in the upcoming sequel. Given Majors' performance in Loki, there's a tremendous amount of excitement from Marvel fans for the imminent arrival of Kang, whom the actor is just as excited to be playing for the fans.
An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
SNL 2021: Owen Wilson mocks ‘bad reviews’ in opening Saturday Night Live monologue

Owen Wilson opened the new series of Saturday Night Live this evening (October 2) as the programme’s first host of season 47. The actor delivered an opening monologue in which he said how “excited” he is to be hosting the show “live” in front of the audience and viewers at home – and mentioned that his two brothers were also in attendance.“I’m excited to be here doing something live, I mean this is what musicians talk about when you get that instant feedback from the crowd,” he said. “Because of course when you do a movie, you do it,...
Is Megan Fox Officially Playing Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe?

Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."
Megan Fox’s Acclaimed Survival Thriller Just Landed On Netflix

After taking a break from the acting industry, with her two outings as April O’Neil in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise the only movies she appeared in between 2012 and 2019, Megan Fox is on the comeback trail in a big way. When Netflix vampire thriller Bone Teeth arrives...
