Review: ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’
Like an alien symbiote without a host body, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a mass of bonkers ideas swirling around without a story to hold them together. What it does, and does even better than the so-bad-its-good 2018 film, is capture the bizarre odd couple relationship between Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote, the two engaging in what can only be described as an acid trip of a friendship. But the story otherwise is surprisingly mediocre, with only two truly memorable moments, and seems to have excluded an entire middle chapter where we could get the most out of Woody Harrelson as the ultra-violent Carnage.punchdrunkcritics.com
Comments / 0