Ask the Pediatrician: Is hand sanitizer safe and effective for children?

Q: My family has been using a lot of hand sanitizer during the pandemic. Is there anything harmful in it?. A: Washing hands with soap and clean water for at least 20 seconds is the best way for children to get rid of germs, including COVID-19. If soap and water are not available, children can use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. However, swallowing hand sanitizer can cause poisoning in children, so be careful with it.