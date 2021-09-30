CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask the Pediatrician: Is hand sanitizer safe and effective for children?

By Dr. Kevin C. Osterhoudt, American Academy of Pediatrics
Omaha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: My family has been using a lot of hand sanitizer during the pandemic. Is there anything harmful in it?. A: Washing hands with soap and clean water for at least 20 seconds is the best way for children to get rid of germs, including COVID-19. If soap and water are not available, children can use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. However, swallowing hand sanitizer can cause poisoning in children, so be careful with it.

