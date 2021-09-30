CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

By TheCatoctinBanner.com
thecatoctinbanner.com
 5 days ago

To place a classified ad, submit and pay online at www.TheCatoctinBanner.com under the ‘Classifieds’ tab. A classified ad costs $20 and includes up to 200 characters in the For Sale, For Rent, Help Wanted, Yard Sales, and Wanted categories. Classifieds under the Services category require a paid display ad. When purchasing a paid display ad, you may place a classified ad for free in the months you advertise. Also, continuous advertisers who have regular customer walk-in hours at their brick-n-mortar business location get an additional ad in the Town section. This is to encourage the quick reference reader to visit your business.

www.thecatoctinbanner.com

