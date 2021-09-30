CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Billingsley announces retirement

By Brendan O'Connor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDedicated public servant Frank Billingsley, who has served the City of Orlando for over 30 years, has announced that he will retire this month. Currently serving as the city’s first Director of Placemaking and Competitiveness, Billingsley has worked with the Downtown Real Estate Resource Center, the Director of Permitting Services, the Downtown Development Board, the Community Redevelopment Agency, and as the Chief of Staff for over 10 years for Mayor Dyer.

