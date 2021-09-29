Dear Friend: Everyone has their own strengths
Every person is resilient in a unique way. Ask not if I am resilient; ask, how am I resilient?. Spring paints the landscape green, but also invites creepy crawly creatures. One person who is busy in every town during the spring is the "bug man." A bug man is your lifesaver if you don’t particularly admire wasps, spiders and fire ants. The bug man is very comfortable with the bugs. But when it comes to medical stuff, he probably isn’t as savvy.www.brainerddispatch.com
