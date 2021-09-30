CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Panther statistics shown after 5-1 start for season

theloganjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russellvillers have a 5-1 record just past the midpoint of the 2021 season. Shown in the accompanying graphics are individual statistics. Click on the graphics to enlarge them.

theloganjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Pilot-Independent

Lady Wolves start volleyball season 5-0; win Wolfpack Invite

The Lady Wolves won both of their matches last week, and Saturday hosted the Wolfpack Invitational where they took first place in the Gold Division. WHA opened the nine-team tourney by beating Kaleidoscope 25-8 and 25-11 and followed that by sweeping Blackduck 25-17 and 25-11. They fell to Staples-Motley 23-25, 25-23 and 7-15, but bounced back to beat Sebeka 25-18 and 25-19 in pool play.
SPORTS
evangelinetoday.com

Panthers continue dream start

The Pine Prairie Panthers improved to 3-0 on Friday night with another impressive win over Buckeye, 48-12. Unfortunately, statistics were not available as of press time. Coverage of the game will be made available in the Thursday, September 23 edition of the Ville Platte Gazette.
FOOTBALL
Wesleyan Argus

Women’s Volleyball Starts Season Strong with 7–1 Record

After waiting over a year to take to the court once more, Wesleyan women’s volleyball has started their season off strong with a current record of 7–1. The team defeated Kean University in a doubleheader last Saturday, winning handily with scores of 3–1 and 3–0. The team’s only loss on...
SPORTS
Statesboro Herald

Eagles reeling after 1-2 start

The Georgia Southern football team is currently 1-2 after a 45-10 loss at No. 20 Arkansas. The Eagles hung around for the first half, but as has been the case the past two games in the second half there was not much offensive production, and the defense didn’t help matters as they were outscored 21-0. Eagle head coach Chad Lunsford shared his frustration after the game but felt many team goals were still alive.
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics#Russellvillers
Camden News

Arkansas State starts 2021 season with 1-3 record

The sport of college football has seen through some crazy games and moments just four games into the 2021 season. The Sun Belt has seen some significant moments themselves this season, as well. One of the least surprising factors of the Sun Belt this season is the 1-3 start for...
ARKANSAS STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sam Darnold Gets First Primetime Win Since NFL Career Start After Panthers Top Texans

An injury bug threatening to pull the team apart didn't seem to slow Sam Darnold or the Panthers as they blew past the Texans, 24-9, during Thursday Night Football. The former Jets quarterback rushed for two touchdowns during his first primetime win since his first NFL career start, per The Action Network. Darnold tallied for 304 passing yards but didn't throw a single touchdown on Thursday. In fact, rookie Tommy Tremble was the only other Carolina player to score a touchdown—and on his first NFL touch at that.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

University football starts the season 5-0

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The University Hawks have had an impressive, and some might even say surprising, start to the 2021 football season. Staying undefeated through the first half of regular play, Head Coach John Kelley credits the maturity, depth and experience the players have. The last time the Hawks...
MORGANTOWN, WV
cbslocal.com

Florida Panthers Preseason In Full Swing With Regular Season Start On The Horizon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The calendar turns to October and that means hockey season begins in earnest, with the Panthers’ preseason schedule in full swing. The team has played well, is winning, and stayed away from major injuries which is much bigger than game results. The last 3 preseason games will...
NHL
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers projected starting 5 coming into focus for 2021-22 season

A trio of NBA insiders from The Athletic recently offered some insight into how the Los Angeles Lakers starting lineup will likely look at the beginning of the 2021-22 season. “With [Russell] Westbrook aboard, sources said [Anthony] Davis has emerged as the expected starting center, clearing the way for a likely starting five of him, Westbrook, [Wayne] Ellington, [Trevor] Ariza and [LeBron] James, according to sources,” wrote Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic. “Third-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker, a rising, young talent for the Lakers, is also expected to compete in camp for a possible starting role.”
NBA
chatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: 5 bold predictions for the season as training camp starts

The Detroit Pistons tip off their training camp today and excitement around the team couldn’t be higher. Media day was “boring” by the standards of some teams, but the Pistons still managed some interesting moments and great quotes. Fans realize that these young Pistons are probably not contenders just yet,...
NBA
theloganjournal.com

Lady Cougar soccer edges RHS to finish district play undefeated

The Logan County Lady Cougars beat a good Russellville team 4-2 Monday to finish the 13th District regular season undefeated in district play. On Monday, the Lady Cougars beat the Lady Panthers 4-2 to finish undefeated in the district. Logan County scored the first two goals. Giulia Sperandio finished a nice pass from Addie Corder for the first goal, and Kadyn Costello scored on a crossing pass from Bri Shelton. RHS did not give up and tied the score by 10 minutes into the second half.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
theloganjournal.com

Lady Cougars beat RMS for middle school softball title

The Logan County Lady Cougar Middle School Softball Team repeated as district champion Tuesday night at Russellville. Here’s how head coach Victoria Cates described the wins:. Todd County Game: 1st Game. Our defense was struggling at the beginning of the game. But our offene made up for it! Our bats...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

After 1-3 start, Pittsburgh Steelers show early signs of historically bad season

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- With emotions boiling over, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster slammed his tablet to the ground with both hands from his seat on the bench. Minutes earlier, he failed to haul in the first of two significant throws from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that, if caught, could’ve...
NFL
theloganjournal.com

Hoptown edges Middle School Cougars 20-14

The Middle School Cougars played host to the Hopkinsville Tigers this week in a single game matchup of the 8th graders. The Cougars fell short despite a great second half of football to Hopkinsville 20-14. The Tigers scored a long TD run of 75 yards with 1:00 left in the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy