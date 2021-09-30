Panther statistics shown after 5-1 start for season

A trio of NBA insiders from The Athletic recently offered some insight into how the Los Angeles Lakers starting lineup will likely look at the beginning of the 2021-22 season. “With [Russell] Westbrook aboard, sources said [Anthony] Davis has emerged as the expected starting center, clearing the way for a likely starting five of him, Westbrook, [Wayne] Ellington, [Trevor] Ariza and [LeBron] James, according to sources,” wrote Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic. “Third-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker, a rising, young talent for the Lakers, is also expected to compete in camp for a possible starting role.”

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO