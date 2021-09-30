CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, TX

Cleveland falls at home to Magnolia 37-12

By Jerry Michalsky
thevindicator.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Magnolia Bulldogs raced out to a big halftime lead and then coasted in the second half for a 37-12 win over Cleveland on Friday night at Indians Stadium. In the first half, it was all Magnolia as the visitors jumped out to a 30-0 lead the break. Cleveland then got a break early in the third quarter as Kendrae Lewis recovered a fumble at the Indians 42-yard line. A couple of minutes later, quarterback Tyler Spencer found Donald Robertson for a 29-yard strike to make it a 30-6 game. Magnolia would add to their lead late in the third quarter to run their advantage to 37-6 before Cleveland would get the final scored of the night with running back Jameer Martin scoring from 12-yards out with 3:00 left in the game. Johnny Hines led the ground game with 34-yards on 15 carries while Spencer passed for 105-yards on 9 of 17 attempts. Devonte Robertson caught seven passes for 73-yards. The Indians will travel to New Caney Porter tonight for a 7 p.m. contest.

www.thevindicator.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
CBS News

NIH chief Dr. Francis Collins to step down

Washington — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), will step down from his role at the agency by the end of the year, he announced Tuesday. Collins, a physician-geneticist, took the helm of the health agency in 2009 and went on to serve three presidents...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Magnolia, TX
Sports
City
Magnolia, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Cleveland, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Tyler, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Indians
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms are back online after a massive global outage plunged the services and the businesses and people who rely on them into chaos for hours. Facebook said late Monday that “the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change” and that there...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy