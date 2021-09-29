‘Big Sky’ uses twin ploy; Alicia Keys has her life exposed
The familiar saying is that you can’t keep a good man down. In the case of network television, it appears that you can’t keep a bad man down either. John Carol Lynch’s character of sleazy Montana state trooper Rick Legarski was killed during the first season of “Big Sky.” It wasn’t one of those suspicious ploys by writers where no body was discovered. It was just the opposite. Viewers of the ABC drama got to watch his corpse rolled out of the hospital room after a fatal encounter with his wife.www.kget.com
Comments / 0