Myanmar military takes responsibility for economic crisis

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Myanmar's ongoing economic problems were caused by "outside factors" and two waves of COVID-19 infections, but the military government takes full responsibility and is working hard to address them, a spokesman said on Thursday. Speaking after the kyat currency hit new lows this week, the ruling military council's...

www.investing.com

Daily Evergreen

WSU Myanmar students share personal stories amid military coup

WSU Myanmar students and alumni are urging their family back home to stay hopeful as the Myanmar military coup that started on Feb. 1. continues. Civil engineering major Thaw Zin Naing came to the U.S. in May 2016, in pursuit of a higher education. Now only a year away from graduating, the future of his education is uncertain.
POLITICS
WOKV

Concerned United Nations can only sidestep Myanmar crisis

BANGKOK — (AP) — In his speech last week to open the U.N. General Assembly, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres bracketed Myanmar with Afghanistan and Ethiopia as nations for whose people “peace and stability remain a distant dream.”. He declared unwavering support for the people of the turbulent, military-ruled Southeast Asia state...
POLITICS
knoxvilletimes.com

Myanmar military launches airstrike in Sagaing region amid

Naypyitaw [Myanmar] September 28 (ANI): Myanmar military launched an airstrike on several villages of the Sagaing region after heavy clashes broke out between junta forces and civilians. Thousands of civilians have been displaced due to the airstrikes while several government troops were killed. The intense fighting broke out between junta...
MILITARY
#Military Government#Economy#Economic Crisis#Currency#Reuters#The World Bank
persecution.org

Diplomatic Negotiations Prevent Myanmar Military Junta as UN Representation

(International Christian Concern) – According to a report from Foreign Policy, the United States and China brokered an agreement to prevent representatives from Myanmar’s military-led government from speaking at this week’s session of the United Nations General Assembly. This decision was a compromise between the two countries to allow both representatives from the former democratically elected government to remain present alongside delegates from Myanmar’s military.
WORLD
persecution.org

Legislation Being Planned to Address Military Junta in Myanmar

09/22/2021 United States (International Christian Concern) – U.S Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Representative Greg Meeks (D-NY) are planning to introduce legislation sanctioning Myanmar’s oil and gas industries and pushing State Department to determine whether the Burmese military committed genocide against the Rohingya minority. Member offices are currently going back and forth on how to shape the sanctions, a Hill staffer familiar with the matter told ICC.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Myanmar monks march against military junta

Scores of pro-democracy Buddhist monks took to the streets of Myanmar's second-biggest city Saturday, rallying against the military coup in demonstrations that coincided with the 14th anniversary of previous clergy-led mass protests. Myanmar has been in turmoil and its economy paralysed since February when the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, ending a ten-year experiment with democracy. Around the country an anti-junta resistance has taken root, prompting the military to unleash a brutal crackdown on dissent. More than 1,100 civilians have been killed and 8,400 arrested, according to a local monitoring group. Historically, monks in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar have been seen as a supreme moral authority, organising communities and at times mobilising opposition to the military regimes. But the coup has exposed a schism in the monkhood, with some prominent clerics giving the generals their blessing and others supporting the protesters.
WORLD
whbl.com

Myanmar’s economic crisis fuels underground currency trading

(Reuters) – As Myanmar’s economic slump deepens after February’s military coup and parts of its financial system freeze up, many in the strife-torn country are turning to online groups to bypass official channels to trade currencies. The fragility of the financial system was further exposed this week when the kyat...
ECONOMY
Asia
UN News Centre

‘Urgent’ international response needed in Myanmar: UN chief

An “urgent” international response is needed to prevent the crisis in Myanmar from becoming a “catastrophe” in the heart of Southeast Asia and beyond, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned. In a report sent to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, the UN chief also said he feared that the military’s grip on power would become increasingly difficult to counter.
WORLD
The Independent

UN official says Myanmar's people are in 'a severe crisis'

The U.N.’s top humanitarian official in Myanmar said Thursday the Asian nation's people are living in “a severe crisis,” with a level of poverty not seen for at least 20 years.Andrew Kirkwood said in a virtual briefing to U.N. correspondents that the number of people in the country needing aid has tripled to 3 million since the military takeover on Feb. 1 while a total of 20 million are living in poverty, or nearly half the population.Speaking from Yangon the country’s largest city, Kirkwood said the crisis is the result of increasing communal strife, the military ouster of...
WORLD
AFP

Malaysia 'disappointed' with Myanmar over ASEAN envoy row

Malaysia's foreign minister expressed disappointment Monday at Myanmar's failure to cooperate with an ASEAN envoy, warning that the country's junta chief could be excluded from an upcoming summit of the bloc. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been under pressure to address a February coup in Myanmar and subsequent crackdown on dissent that has killed more than 1,100 people. Members of the 10-nation group have pushed for an end to the troubles, with a Bruneian official chosen as an envoy due to visit Myanmar to meet with the opposing factions. But an apparent reluctance to grant the envoy access to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi rankled Malaysia during a video call between ASEAN foreign ministers on Monday.
ASIA
The Independent

Jailed US journalist in Myanmar slapped with new charge

A U.S. journalist who has spent more than four months in pretrial detention in military-ruled Myanmar has been charged with a second criminal offense, his lawyer said Monday, while authorities refused to disclose the reason behind his arrest. Danny Fenster, managing editor of the Yangon-based online news and business magazine Frontier Myanmar, has been charged under the Unlawful Associations Act, said lawyer Than Zaw Aung.Fenster, 37, already was charged with incitement, also known as sedition, for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. That offense is punishable by up to three years in prison.It is not known what Fenster is...
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

