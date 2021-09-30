Madison man takes plea deal, found guilty on six charges
MADISON — A Madison man with a litany of charges filed against him pleaded guilty or no contest to six charges in district court on Wednesday. Nathaniel Mahlin, 21, agreed to plead guilty to charges of possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, criminal mischief ($5,000 or more), flight to avoid arrest and failure to appear. Mahlin also pleaded no contest to theft by deception ($501-$1,499), which was reduced from a felony charge to a misdemeanor.norfolkdailynews.com
Comments / 0