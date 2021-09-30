AI: The Somnium Files Now Available on Xbox Game Pass
During today’s Tokyo Game Show 2021 Xbox live stream, AI: The Somnium Files was announced to be joining the ever-increasing array of titles available on Xbox Game Pass. This is a detective thriller written by the legendary Kotaro Uchikoshi, known for his work on the Zero Escape franchise. There is also stellar artwork drawn by Yusuke Kozaki, a prominent artist known for their work on No More Heroes and Fire Emblem. Be sure to check out our review of the title back when it was initially released on PlayStation 4.noisypixel.net
