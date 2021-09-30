CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

AI: The Somnium Files Now Available on Xbox Game Pass

By Orpheus Joshua
noisypixel.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring today’s Tokyo Game Show 2021 Xbox live stream, AI: The Somnium Files was announced to be joining the ever-increasing array of titles available on Xbox Game Pass. This is a detective thriller written by the legendary Kotaro Uchikoshi, known for his work on the Zero Escape franchise. There is also stellar artwork drawn by Yusuke Kozaki, a prominent artist known for their work on No More Heroes and Fire Emblem. Be sure to check out our review of the title back when it was initially released on PlayStation 4.

noisypixel.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Xbox Series X and S available right now

If you're looking for a new Xbox, here's how to get one. Over the last year, Microsoft have enjoyed a great level of success with their latest console, seeing tonnes of new games and thousands of new players. This being said, it's still pretty hard to grab a console so...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

FIFA 22's Free Trial Is Now Live With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

FIFA 22 doesn't officially kick off until October 1st, but if you want to try it early, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now download the game for free and play 10 (or potentially 20) hours of the experience prior to launch. This is a perk of the EA Play...
FIFA
noobfeed.com

Explore the Vast Deserts of Sable, Now Available on Game Pass

From indie developer, Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury comes a new exploration title called Sable. A coming of age tale of exploration and discovery as players venture through an alien world riddled with ancient discoveries leading focused on a personal journey. Sable features:. Explore at your own pace! You’re free...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Somnium#Xbox Game Pass#Xbox Live#Nirvana Initiative#Ai#Playstation 4
dbltap.com

Is Kena: Bridge of Spirits Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Kena: Bridge of Spirits caught everyone's eye when it was first revealed and now, with it being out, Xbox players are wondering if it's going to hit Xbox Game Pass. Having released on Sept. 21, many players have been getting stuck into the charming world of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The latest action-adventure game has been getting a lot of attention and is now wanted by a lot of Xbox fans.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

AI: The Somnium Files nirvanA Initiative Aiba Figure Revealed

Back when Spike Chunsoft announced the AI: The Somnium Files nirvanA Initiative Collector’s Edition, it only teased one of its items. It noted that a Good Smile Company figure would be part of the bundle. Now, we know exactly how it will look. Spike Chunsoft and Good Smile Company shared pictures of the AI: The Somnium Files Pop Up Parade Aiba figure.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Frantic Multiplayer Firefighting Game Embr is Available Now

Today marks the day that Embr releases onto Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! Fight fires for fun and profit in this unpredictable and frantic multiplayer game. Team up with friends, take on daily challenges and climb to the top of the corporate firefighting ladder. More than one way to become a hero!
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Four Beloved Castlevania Games Available Now on Xbox

For the first time ever, you can play Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, Aria of Sorrow, and Dracula X on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in the Castlevania Advance Collection! You’ve never seen these beloved Castlevania titles like this before. Lovingly remastered by Konami and M2, the updated versions of these critically acclaimed title bring incredible new features. And, you can play the Americas, European, or Japanese release of each title, as they are all included in the Castlevania Advance Collection.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Amazon
mspoweruser.com

Marvel’s Avengers is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox has announced that Crystal Dynamic’s Marvel’s Avengers is coming to Xbox Game Pass later this week. Arriving on Xbox Game Pass on September 30th, Xbox Game Pass members on PC, Console, and Cloud will be able to enjoy “the complete Marvel’s Avengers experience, including all previously released free content.”
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed Game Pass: is the game coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the joy of racing the tiny cars to your screen with a fast-paced, highly customisable arcade racer. Complete with a full career mode, multiplayer, livery editor, and track builder, there is more than enough to get stuck into. But, can those on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S play the game on Xbox Game Pass?
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

PS Now Could Get PS5 Games Soon to Compete With Xbox Game Pass

It looks like Sony is finally planning to add PS5 games to its gaming subscription service and Game Pass competitor PS Now – it’s about time!. By now, every gamer knows that Xbox’s Game Pass is one of the very best value ways to enjoy all the latest new games. Unfortunately for PlayStation fans, however, Sony’s PS Now has a lot of catching up to do.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Chernobylite Now Available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Good news console players! Chernobylite is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It can be purchased digitally from the respective console storefronts for $29.99. The release to consoles is just the beginning. That’s because more content will be released in the next 14 months. There are going to be six DLCs coming and each one will introduce new missions, monsters, weapons, and game modes.
VIDEO GAMES
techaeris.com

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wireless gaming headset now available for Xbox consoles

The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wireless gaming headset with 40mm drivers and up to 17 hours of battery life is now available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. Officially licensed by Xbox, the CloudX Stinger Core utilizes the direct Xbox Wireless connection without needing an external dongle. Powered by 40mm drivers and with support for Windows Sonic spatial audio, the latest HyperX wireless gaming headset offers “clear audio and enhanced bass to elevate gaming experiences.”
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PlayStation Now could finally rival Xbox Game Pass, thanks to a new patent

Sony’s PlayStation Now service could get PS5 games in the near future, based on a new patent that was filed by the company. The patent, called ‘Ultra high-speed low-latency network storage’, was filed on April 27, 2021, and shows how Sony is planning to use multiple NVMe SSDs to store video game data (thanks, DualShockers). This data can then be dynamically streamed between the SSDs so that it can be delivered to the client without delay in case a drive gets overloaded or dies.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Echo Generation Arrives with Xbox Game Pass on October 21

Just in time for the spooky season, we’re excited to share that Echo Generation will launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC on October 21! And, (drum roll please) it will be available with Xbox Game Pass on day one!. Some of you may remember the supernatural...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Cancel Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription has proven itself to be one of the most valuable services for accessing classic, current, and upcoming video games. If for some reason you need to cancel your subscription, doing so thankfully isn't a hassle and you won't need to jump through any hoops to call it a day with Game Pass. Here's how you can cancel your subscription and save some cash every month.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Sony Reveals October PlayStation Plus Games: Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, Mortal Kombat X

Sony announced the latest titles for PlayStation Plus members for October 2021. The games included are Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X. Hell Let Loose on PS5 is a World War II-inspired multiplayer FPS with a resource-based real-time strategy meta-game to create 50 players vs. 50 player skirmishes across historic frontlines. Players can choose between one of 14 playable roles that include infantry, recon, and armor unit types, each equipped with a wide variety of weapons, vehicles, and gear.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy