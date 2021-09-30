Enid enters homecoming looking to stop 2-game skid

Enid’s Jaden Blunck grabs a pass in front of MacArthur’s Xzavier Booth Friday , September 17, 2021 at D. Bruce Selby Stadium. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

The Plainsmen will be looking to end a two-game skid in their first home district game of the season against (1-3) Yukon at 7 p.m. on Friday for homecoming.

Enid has lost three straight meetings with the Millers, with its last win coming in 2009. After falling to Jenks 49-6 last week, the Plainsmen come into the game looking for their first district win of the season, while Yukon enters the game fresh off its first win of the season against Norman.

A win on Friday would match last season’s win total in district play, and put the Plainsmen back on track to reach their goal of finishing the season above .500. Despite its early losing streak, the Millers have a solid team with an offense that’s capable of putting up big numbers.

They return a bunch of talent on that side of the ball including the entire offensive line and several key playmakers. Senior quarterback Brayden Dutton has a variety of weapons to get the ball to, starting with wide receiver Ezra Johnson, who the Millers will look to get the ball to in space.

At 5-7, 165 pounds Slaughter isn’t the biggest back, but has the speed to gash defenses for long gains. Dutton can also be a threat in the option run game. He scored on a 12-yard touchdown run in the Millers win last week.

“We just have to be disciplined,” Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said. “The defensive guys have their assignments and gaps they need to fill and we need to do that. The quarterback’s a very good player, they run the ball very well, so he’s going to be challenge for sure.”

Offensively the Plainsmen will be hoping for a big game out of the run game, which was held to just over 70 yards rushing week against the Trojans. Despite this, the Plainsmen still needed to continue to try to run the ball to open up the play action pass, and it worked.

Quarterback Bennett Percival helped lead the Plainsmen’s offense down the field on several occasions, before being pushed back due to mistakes and penalties. Running back Luke Rauh has started off the season strong, and has given the Plainsmen a back that they can continue to go to time and time again.

Rauh is a workhorse who seemingly only gets stronger as his number of carries goes up. The Plainsmen are able to get other playmakers the ball through screen passes and motion handoffs to receivers, but Rauh has continued to stay on the field at tailback for high number of snaps this season.

Woods said he’s been impressed with what he’s seen out of sophomore back Jace Bartee so far during JV games, and plans to give him snaps at running back against Yukon on Friday.

“Luke Rauh is doing phenomenal, he’s our feature back,” he said. “At this point, Jace Bartee is the next guy in line and he’s really looking good in the JV games and he has some ability that’s similar to Luke Rauh.”

Brady Conder will be out against the Millers for the second game in a row, due to an injury that he sustained during the Putnam City game that was reaggravated during practice last week.

The game will be broadcast on KCRC (1390 FM) and can be live streamed on the Enid Public Schools Youtube channel.

Chisholm (0-4, 0-1) at Luther (1-3, 1-0), Friday at 7 p.m. — The Longhorns are looking to snap a four game losing streak to start the season when they travel to Luther. The Lions snapped their own losing streak last week in a 48-8 road win over a winless Blackwell team.

Still, the Longhorns have had a difficult road so far this season. It’s first four opponents are a combined 14-2. The Lions went 6-5 last season, after going 10-2 in 2019 and 9-2 in 2017.

Luther won last season’s matchup 40-0.

Turpin (3-1) at Ringwood (3-1), Friday at 7 p.m. — The hosting Red Devils enter Friday’s meeting with Turpin coming off the heels of a narrow 14-12 win over Canton last week on the road. The Cardinals only loss came to defending Class C state champion Tryone, 55-20, while Ringwood’s lone defeat came at the hands of Class C runner-up Timberlake, 38-0. All three of Ringwood’s wins have come in games that were decided by two touchdowns or less. Meanwhile, Turpin has picked up its three wins comfortably, with all of its games coming against Class C competition. The Cadinals took last seasons’ meeting 52-30 at home, on its way to an 8-5 record. Ringwood finished the season 5-6, but went 4-1 in district play.

