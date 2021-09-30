Carolina Ramble & Reunion music fest returns Oct. 8-10

BETHEL — Carolina Ramble Productions and North Carolina-based Americana band Possum Jenkins present the seventh annual Carolina Ramble & Reunion at Brayshaw Farm in Bethel Friday to Sunday, Oct. 8-10. The Ramble is an intimate fall music festival featuring food, camping, games and fun for the whole family. Gates open on Friday at 4 p.m., with music running from 5 to 10:30 p.m. On Saturday, gates will open at 9 a.m. with music running from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.