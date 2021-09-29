Historic house belonging to Minnie Pearl's grandparents for sale in Franklin for $2.75 million

A house in downtown Franklin that belonged to Minnie Pearl's grandparents is for sale. The $2.75 million home on West Main Street is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It belonged to Ophelia and William House,the grandparents of Sarah Colley Cannon, better known by her stage name of Minnie Pearl. The country comedy queen was born in Centerville and performed at the Grand Ole Opry for more than 50 years.