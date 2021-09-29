CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Many Children Does Lil Wayne Have?

By Nathan Donkor
wegotthiscovered.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Wayne has never been shy when it comes to his affection for the ladies. The former Cash Money Record alumni and Young Money CEO has expressed on countless occasions through his music that his love for females can never be limited to just one. Over the course of his career, the New Orleans rapper has been in relationships with numerous women and even has sired a few children in the process. So how many children does Lil Wayne have so far?

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 32

Deanna R Fowler
6d ago

it really doesn’t matter to be honest as long as he takes care of them and active in there life like a father should that’s all that really matters

Reply
12
Angelo Watson
6d ago

Who cares how many kids another man or woman has All I know aint mine I don't have to support them

Reply
10
HealWorld
5d ago

Lil Wayne would give all his money 💰 away in order to look like that photo and be in the same health and the same brain 🧠 cells

Reply(1)
5
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Can't Believe Lil Wayne's Gifts For Her Son: "This Is Insane"

It has been a busy day for little Papa Bear as his birthday festivities look to have been a success. Nicki Minaj knows how to celebrate in style, so it was only fitting that she made sure her baby boy had a birthday that he, and the guests, would enjoy. The one-year-old posed for pictures with family and friends, and Nicki made sure that her only child would be treated like a King.
CELEBRITIES
97.9 The Beat

Lil Wayne Just Crowned A New Female Rapper

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. When your childhood favorite rapper crowns his new signee the attention is real. On top of it being Lil Wayne aka the New Orleans goat, its a new female on the block. According to the internet abroad Mellow Racks, is Kodak Black ex’...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black's Ex-Fiancée Mellow Rackz Signs With Young Money

Mellow Rackz is having a breakout year, gaining lots of fame after being linked to Florida rapper Kodak Black. Shortly after being released from prison, Kodak claimed that he was engaged to Mellow Rackz, bringing the rising rapper to a new level of relevance. While seemingly nothing came of their...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toya Johnson
Person
Lauren London
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Denise Bidot
Complex

Lil Wayne Welcomes New Young Money Signee Mellow Rackz With Chaining Moment, Mack Maine Hands Her $100K

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Lil Wayne welcomed Young Money’s latest signee Mellow Rackz with a party LIV Miami, where Mack Maine handed her $100,000 in cold hard cash during the Young Money signee party, per LilWayneHQ. Macz posted videos from her chaining on Instagram and wrote, “Dreams really do come true 🥺 I really hustled this is no luck🙏 @livmiami ON A SUNDAY😈 it’s @mackmaine4president & @zoeydollaz in the Dj booth 4 me🤣😍 that’s the love u can’t buy💯💯 〽️ula Gang.”
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Birdman Reveals He Gave Lil Wayne $500 Million USD When He Struck a Deal With Universal

In a recent interview with Big Facts Podcast, Birdman revealed that he ensured that the Cash Money crew was taken care of when he struck a deal with Universal. The podcast revealed several tidbits about Birdman, including his predictions of YoungBoy Never Broke Again becoming the world’s biggest rapper and an explanation on why he thinks Lil Wayne will never be able to have a formidable competitor for VERZUZ. Midway through the interview, Birdman speaks out about his deal with Universal and how he split over $1 billion USD to Lil Wayne, Drake and Nicki Minaj.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lauren London’s Kids: Meet Kameron & Kross, Who She Shares With Lil Wayne & Late Nipsey Hussle

Actress Lauren London is the proud mama of two adorable sons, Kameron and Kross. Here’s everything to know about the ‘ATL’ star’s children!. Lauren Nicole London, 36, is the mother of two beautiful boys, Kameron Carter, 12, and Kross Asghedom, 5, whom she welcomed to the world with rapper Lil Wayne and the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, née Ermias Joseph Asghedom (Nipsey also has a daughter, Emani Asghedom, now under the custody of his sister). The music video star, model, and actress likes to keep things pretty low-key with her family, only posting about her boys to her social media on occasion, but when she does, fans can’t get enough of their sweet faces — and how much they resemble their dads!
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Money Record#Young Money
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Gets Petty With Drake, Lil Wayne, & Mack Maine

Come on, now... you can't have a Young Money reunion without The Queen!. This week, Drake, Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, and a bunch of other Young Money-affiliated artists and executives met up for Lil Wayne's thirty-ninth birthday, celebrating together and remembering all of the good times they had back in the day. They shared pictures all over social media, but one very notable person was missing from the shots: Nicki Minaj. The superstar rapper seemingly wasn't invited to the get-together, prompting her to playfully throw some shade on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

The Best Lil Wayne Outfits of All Time

“It’s Weezy F. Baby, the F is for fresh.” Today is Weezy’s birthday, and that means it’s an ample opportunity to dissect some of the rapper’s greatest fits over the years. Even back when Lil Wayne was rocking oversized white T-shirts and bandanas as a member of the Hot Boyz, he always managed to form his unique sense of style. From beefing with Pusha T and Pharrell over who made BAPE popular first or wearing brightly-colored animal print leggings with Takashi Murakami Louis Vuitton belts, Lil Wayne has always had an eccentric taste in fashion. Some days he came out looking like the waviest rapper out by wearing iced out chains and designer clothes. Other times, he looked more like a lost teenager that walked out of a Zumiez store wondering if wearing shopping mall skate brands would magically make him a better skateboarder—to Lil Wayne’s credit he got somewhat nice at skating. Today, you can still catch Weezy getting hella fly and wearing some of the most eccentric outfits seen on a rapper today. His style is definitely uniquely his. To celebrate his birthday, check out some of the best outfits he’s worn throughout his career below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
leedaily.com

Lil Wayne, aka the “Hot Boy,” Turns 39

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., aka Lil Wayne, turned 39 on 27th September 2021, Sunday. Many celebrities and closest friends gave their heartfelt wishes to this legend. The famous rapper Drake posted a couple of photos on Instagram of him and Wayne together. Both the rappers in the first picture can be watched performing together, giving a candid look.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss Reveals Just How Quickly Lil Wayne Writes His Raps

Lil Wayne made a career dishing out fiery verses on his songs and as a guest feature, leading many to consider him the greatest rapper alive at one point. His 39th birthday just passed and people have been saluting the Young Money boss for all his accomplishments to the culture, including his memorable verses.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
107 JAMZ

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Not Getting Invited to Lil Wayne’s Birthday Party

Lil Wayne celebrated his 39th birthday earlier this week with a lavish party that included several members of his Young Money Entertainment family such as former label signee and protégé Drake and label president Mack Maine. As clips of the event began circulating on social media, one prominent person on the YM roster, the labels First Lady Nicki Minaj, was noticeably absent.
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Drake Praises Lil Wayne At Birthday Dinner

Drake praised his mentor Lil Wayne at a private dinner celebrating his 39th birthday earlier this week. According to Rap-Up, Drake said, “I still to this day get nervous speaking about this man because at the end of the day, as much of a brother and a mentor as he is to me, he’s still like my idol and still somebody who puts me in a place where when I start thinking about him, I start thinking about my family and all the things that could’ve went a different way.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Birdman Boasts About Dividing $1.4B Between Drake, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj

Atlanta, GA – Cash Money Records CEO/co-founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams sat down for an extensive interview with the Big Facts Podcast earlier this week. During the 100-minute long conversation, the veteran music executive spoke on a myriad of topics, including that infamous kiss with Lil Wayne, his past issues with Charlamagne Tha God and Cash Money rumors.
CELEBRITIES
lilwaynehq.com

Happy 39th Birthday To Lil Wayne!

On this day 39 years ago, the greatest rapper of all time aka Lil Wayne was born at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana. Myself, and I am sure I speak for all of the other frequent LilWayneHQ.com readers, would just like to wish the G.O.A.T. a Happy 39th Birthday and hope he has a splendid day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid Snap On "Headlock"

Last night, Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid delivered their joint effort Trust Fund Babies, and though some were originally scratching their heads at the partnership, early responses seem relatively favorable so far. Of course, it doesn't hurt that Lil Wayne is easily one of the most well-respected artists in the rap game, and as per usual he's in fine form throughout.
CELEBRITIES
lilwaynehq.com

Mack Maine Talks About The Length Of Lil Wayne’s Albums & How It Has Evolved

Lil Wayne‘s long-time friend and the Young Money President, Mack Maine, recently spoke with Adam Aziz for his article on The Undefeated about rap album lengths. Mack talked about how the music industry has evolved from when him and Wayne first started way before digital streaming was a thing and confirmed Weezy has a project coming out that will be 10 or 11 songs only (it’s possible that this could be Trust Fund Babies)!
MUSIC
Complex

Jadakiss Shares Some Great Perspective on How Fast Lil Wayne Can Record a Verse

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. During a recent show in Miami, Jadakiss brought out Lil Wayne and offered his praises of the wildly prolific and beloved rapper. The two have collaborated a number of times throughout their careers, and welcoming Wayne to the stage, Jada gave some perspective on just how quickly Weezy writes his verses.
MUSIC
jammin1057.com

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid Announce Collab Album

Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid have a new collab album on the way! Rich The Kid confirmed the rumors and announced the collab album, Trust Fund Babies on his Instagram with the cover art of him and Lil Wayne as illustrated babies in front of stacks of money. The...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy