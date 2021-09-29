How Many Children Does Lil Wayne Have?
Lil Wayne has never been shy when it comes to his affection for the ladies. The former Cash Money Record alumni and Young Money CEO has expressed on countless occasions through his music that his love for females can never be limited to just one. Over the course of his career, the New Orleans rapper has been in relationships with numerous women and even has sired a few children in the process. So how many children does Lil Wayne have so far?wegotthiscovered.com
Comments / 32