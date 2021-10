WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team scored a goal in each half in a 2-0 shutout of Franklin College in at Williams Stadium on Saturday evening. The Fightin’ Quakers’ back line surrendered just a single shot in the first 45 minutes, and were bolstered with a goal lead when Maddie Scott found Heidi Edens at the 12:00 mark of the half. The hosts would put up four more shots in the first 45 minutes, but settled for the one-goal lead at halftime.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO