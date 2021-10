Dorner is exhibiting a collection of its conveyance products at PACK EXPO Las Vegas with an emphasis on modular applications. The company’s first pair of demonstrations includes the FlexMove Helix conveyor and the Helix Wedge conveyor. The FlexMove Helix is a vertically ascending spiral conveyor which can allow products to make tight turns while maintaining a small equipment footprint. According to Dorner, the space-saving nature of the design can grant end-users more flexibility for carrying out applications such as accumulation and buffering in confined spaces. The Helix Wedge is aimed at conveying products that need to be held in place more securely while moving up and down steep inclines. To achieve this, items are gripped on both sides as they move across the conveyor.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO