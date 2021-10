3 High Volume Penny Stocks For Your Watchlist Right Now. Looking for penny stocks to buy with high volume is a great strategy to use to stay ahead in the market. But, there are a few other factors to consider when searching for penny stocks for your list. Before we get into it, let’s take a look at why volume matters. For starters, volume is a great indication of how popular a stock is. Often, when a penny stock or blue chip rises substantially in value, we will see a major spike in volume. This is also the case when news is announced or a speculative event occurs.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO