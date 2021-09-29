MOVING/GARAGE SALE!!! 10019 E.
MOVING/GARAGE SALE!!! 10019 E. CHEYENNE CIRCLE SALIDA FRIDAY-SATURDAY OCTOBER 1ST-2ND 8:00AM - 2:00PM Biking, and equipment, hunting and fishing equipment (including ice fishing), riding lawn tractor (like new), beautiful dining room table, and hutch, drywall tools, sprinkler parts (new in box), automotive parts including tires, antiques, new and used Christmas decoration (in the boxes), clothing and shoes. Way too much to list...www.themountainmail.com
Comments / 0