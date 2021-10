Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s dress worn to the Met Gala that read “Tax the Rich” provoked both outrage and support. Regardless of where one stands on the issue, it does open the opportunity for discussion regarding taxation. Changes to the tax structure are popular themes during elections and when trying to gain media attention, but they lose momentum when it comes time to govern. A change in taxes could alter an elected official’s base of support, and therefore, changing the tax structure is not worth the political risk. It’s easier to just spend and let someone else figure out how to pay.

