AUBURN — The world lost an angel on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Mollie Anne Pelton, 26 years young - no longer suffering. Mollie had so much love for everyone around her, but somehow failed at loving herself. She was a teacher's aide at the Auburn school district and BOCES because she LOVED to care for kids with special needs, including her little sister. While she graduated from Weedsport, Mollie also attended school in Auburn and Jordan-Elbridge.