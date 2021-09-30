Fishing Gear: Ugly Tools Fish Skinner

Ever since college, I’ve been into working out in the gym. For some reason, I just loved it. And when I was a kid, I loved fishing — still do. If you are into working out, you get into the nutrition side to maximize your time in the gym and get the results you want. If you are into fishing, you know it’s physically taxing. So why don’t you eat when you fish like it’s a workout?

HOBBIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO