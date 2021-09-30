CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon Senior Advocates October newsletter

Thursday. Oct. 14 — Kalona Bontrager/StrgTown/CommStore/Bakery. Solon Senior Transport — Tentative start date is Oct. 4. The Senior Advocates and Solon Senior Support are organizing a free senior transport program to provide transportation to medical appointments with volunteer drivers. Seniors need first to enroll with information that can facilitate their appointment needs. Once enrolled the senior may call for a ride to a specific appointment.

