Solon Senior Advocates October newsletter

Halloween is almost here, and I always look forward to the creative decorations and the bowls of candy. I especially enjoy seeing the parade of clever costumes people invent. Speaking of costumes, it’s a bit of a costume party here every day. No, not literally, but when I look around the center I see nurses, educators, engineers, veterans, civil servants and artists. Too many professions to list and so many interesting stories! Plus, they’re all so willing to give of themselves and their talents.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO