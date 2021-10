On Saturday, September 18, Council Member Paul Vallone attended Alley Pond Park Environmental Center’s Welcome Autumn concert, a event to celebrate the end of summer and raise money for their organization. “APEC is one of Eastern Queens’ treasures, and I’m so glad to have attended their wonderful concert to celebrate the start of Autumn,” said Vallone “I also had the privilege to honor Michael Serao, a dedicated New Yorker who has for years been a great friend and benefactor to APEC and the city as a whole.”

