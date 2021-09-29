Life Flight responds to I-29 crash

A one-car crash on Interstate 29 in northern Platte County resulted in a Kansas City woman being taken by Life Flight to KU Medical Center Friday afternoon, Sept. 24. Brittany Herrera, 32, suffered serious injuries and was taken from the scene in the helicopter ambulance. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Herrera was driving a 2001 Oldsmobile northbound on I-29 near the Camden Point exit when her vehicle experienced a mechanical failure, causing her vehicle to run off the right side of the roadway and overturn.