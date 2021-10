ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Every other week, Michigan football fans have reprised an age-old tradition: clamoring for the backup quarterback. In Ann Arbor, often the backup QB is the most popular man on campus, until he gets the reins for a few games, then his backup is then the most popular. Last year, it was Cade McNamara who was backing up Joe Milton. But now that McNamara is the bona fide starter, at even the slightest hint of struggle, the most ardent maize and blue faithful quickly clamor for J.J. McCarthy, the former five-star who is now a true freshman.

