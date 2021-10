The deadline for submissions is Monday, Oct. 4. The total number of nominations individuals receive will be considered when determining the Homecoming Court. Candidates must be full-time, undergraduate students, be currently enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, and expected to graduate in winter 2021 or spring 2022. Candidates must hold a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 and cannot currently be on academic probation. No academic or disciplinary infractions can occur during the duration of the process through Homecoming; infractions can ultimately result in a termination of an individual’s application.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO