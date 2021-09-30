CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

'Paint the town black and gold': Decorate the District brings the Homecoming spirit downtown

By Elizabeth Pruitt
Columbia Missourian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMU students will soon paint the town black and gold, decorating downtown businesses with storefront murals ahead of Homecoming weekend. Decorate the District allows campus organizations to paint downtown business windows. The paintings will be available to view Thursday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 10. When the event was first...

www.columbiamissourian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Killeen Daily Herald

Homecoming spirit: Burning event continues with firefighters on site

BELTON — Belton High’s annual Burning of the B continued without a hitch on Thursday despite Bell County’s active burn ban in response to worsening drought conditions throughout the region. The Belton Fire Department was on site to monitor the burning. Food trucks were stationed across the campus’ overflow parking...
BELTON, TX
myhorrynews.com

Downtown Conway decorations will bedazzle festival-goers Saturday

The City of Conway dazzled its residents and visitors in 2020 with trees filled with pumpkins along one block of its Main Street. The popular pumpkins are back again this year, and City Administrator Adam Emrick is promising an even more exciting, and perhaps a little spookier, fall scene just in time for the city’s Fall Festival coming Oct. 2.
CONWAY, SC
wearegreenbay.com

Local School Districts bring back Homecoming Week festivities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local School Districts are getting ready for Homecoming Festivities after modifications and cancellations last year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. “We are really excited because this provides an opportunity for our School District and School Community to get back to another step of normalcy,” says Corey Baumgartner, Brillion School Superintendent.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
lhslance.org

Spray paint, grass and school spirit: Painting the hill for homecoming kicks off the week

Have some spray paint? Want a chance to make graffiti without getting in trouble? Hill painting for homecoming is just the ticket. The hill paintings are a long time tradition, and they are a very important piece of homecoming week. The paintings themselves serve as a reminder that LHS is one tribe, but the act of painting them encompasses this as well.
DESIGN
Cape Gazette

Milton Garden Club presents town clock painting

Milton Garden Club supporter Jim Vernicek was the top bidder in its recent silent auction for Jean Bowers’ “Time and Place” painting of the Milton town clock. The town clock holds special meaning for Milton resident and garden club supporter Jeff Dailey, who sang at the club’s auction held in order to raise funds to purchase the clock in 2015, and again at the dedication reception after the clock was installed.
MILTON, DE
Columbia Missourian

Greektown Homecoming Decorations 2021

I am a sports reporter for the fall semester 2020 and I am currently studying sports journalism print and digital. You can reach me at shannonbelt@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
LIFESTYLE
estesparknews.com

Estes Arts District Paints a Mural

On Saturday the 25th (tomorrow!) and Sunday the 26th, the Estes Arts District will begin work on a new mural located on the west facing wall of Napa Auto Parts. The goal is to begin a new series of murals around town as a way to beautify (and funkify) our groovy little burg . . . The subject? A way cool historical image of Estes Park back in the 20s. Back in the day, if you rented a horse to get around, when you were done with your animal and you were back at your hotel, you'd simply turn him loose and slap him on the butt and off he'd go, headed for home. The picture is on Elkhorn Avenue, facing west - with Model Ts and such parked along the street ... people going about their business ... but tearing down the middle of the street are 4 riderless horses; headed to the stables for buckets of oats and molasses . . . The image that's being recreated was graciously granted to the EAD by the Estes Park Museum.
ESTES PARK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black And Gold#Painting#Tri#The Homecoming Committee#Greek#The Columbia Art League#Boone Olive Oil Co#Pac Man
msureporter.com

Old Town Fair brings the music

This past weekend The Coffee Hag, a local coffee shop on North Riverfront Drive, hosted an event outside the establishment inviting musicians and artists to share their work in a community setting. Jenn Melby-Kelley, owner of the Coffee Hag since 2007, shared her inspiration for the event. “Years ago, The...
MANKATO, MN
The Poly Post

‘Paint by Numbers Mural’ event draws in students to showcase their school spirit

Students gathered at University Park to unleash their inner artist at ASI BEAT’s “Paint by Numbers Mural” event hosted Sept. 7 through the 16. The four-day event featured two canvases meant to unite and create a full, 4-by-12 feet mural. Students who attended the event were provided with a packet of paint, a brush and a randomly assigned number to paint on the student-designed mural.
VISUAL ART
stthom.edu

Homecoming 2021: Red, Bold & Gold

Make plans to attend the action-packed, Homecoming 2021 schedule of events running Monday, Nov. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 14. Food, tailgating, dancing and music are part of the fun, along with a Celt Men’s Basketball game and family activities. Wear it proudly: UST swag will be available for attendees. Alumni...
HOUSTON, TX
Columbia Missourian

Homecoming campus decorations ready to roar back from pandemic year

Planning for Homecoming campus decorations began last spring, said Catherine Corley, the Homecoming tri-director who oversees the Campus Decorations Committee. "We jumped right into things immediately,” she said. “How do we want the rule book to look? Do we want to change anything from years past? We had to figure out what the surprise elements were going to be, so we spent the spring solidifying the rule book.”
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Paintings
koamnewsnow.com

Webb City businesses “paint the town red” for homecoming

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Homecoming week has been underway for a few days in Webb City. Local businesses like “Maggie Jane’s” didn’t hesitate to paint their locations – and the town – red in support of their cardinals. Webb City will welcome-in Branson for their homecoming game on Friday, October...
WEBB CITY, MO
Leader-Telegram

Paint the Town Pink returns to Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS — It’s almost time to paint Chippewa Falls pink for the first time in two years. The 10th annual “Paint the Town Pink” event begins today in downtown Chippewa Falls. The show of support of breast cancer awareness is typically held as a half-day event, but due to taking 2020 off due to the pandemic, it will now be a week-long event, running through Sunday.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Clinton Herald

Kindred spirits paint together, exhibit together

CLINTON — Four friends from Carroll County, Illinois, as Kindred Spirit Painters, will exhibit their art at Clinton’s River Arts Center through Nov. 6. The friends paint together weekly, but have never exhibited together before, they said. Colleen Schroeder is displaying acrylics, watercolors and photography. She has been painting for...
CLINTON, IA
Kait 8

Black artist paints struggles for Batesville exhibit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Race has been a part of many conversations the last couple of years, but one Northwest Arkansas student is speaking through a stroke of paint. The Batesville Area Arts Council is playing host to an exhibit filled completely with the works of graduate student Markeith Woods, who wants to share his culture with the town.
BATESVILLE, AR
knuj.net

Oktoberfest brings buzz back to town

Downtown New Ulm was bustling inside and outside as a full-blown Oktoberfest drew German-American parade participants and viewers, live music lovers, and food and beverages Saturday. Beer sales on Center Street during the afternoon merriment was so lively, more beer had to be ordered. Saturday events began with the George Glotzbach Memorial Bicycle Ride in the German Park lower parking lot at 9 a.m. The free, 11-mile ride on all or part of the Bike Circle Route celebrated the renewal of the City of New Ulm Bicycle Friendly Bronze Level Designation by the League of American Bicyclists. The German American Parade began near Schonlau Park and the glockenspiel, continued down Minnesota Street to Center Street.
NEW ULM, MN
Marshall News Messenger

Project Paint: New Town volunteers spend weekend painting community house

Volunteers with the New Town Neighborhood Association came out on Saturday to participate in the first work day for the new house painting program. The program was announced last week by city staff and organization members, with program organizer Kenneth Moon stating that it was designed to be run by community volunteers, with the support of community businesses.
MARSHALL, TX
wvlt.tv

Downtown mural invokes spirit of 1890′s hotel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some East Tennessee artists are catching the eye of people walking along Gay Street with their artwork. Ilana Lilienthal and her daughter Orel Brodt are working on a mural on the side of the Hyatt Place Hotel. “We love what we do. So when we concentrate...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy