'Paint the town black and gold': Decorate the District brings the Homecoming spirit downtown

On Saturday the 25th (tomorrow!) and Sunday the 26th, the Estes Arts District will begin work on a new mural located on the west facing wall of Napa Auto Parts. The goal is to begin a new series of murals around town as a way to beautify (and funkify) our groovy little burg . . . The subject? A way cool historical image of Estes Park back in the 20s. Back in the day, if you rented a horse to get around, when you were done with your animal and you were back at your hotel, you'd simply turn him loose and slap him on the butt and off he'd go, headed for home. The picture is on Elkhorn Avenue, facing west - with Model Ts and such parked along the street ... people going about their business ... but tearing down the middle of the street are 4 riderless horses; headed to the stables for buckets of oats and molasses . . . The image that's being recreated was graciously granted to the EAD by the Estes Park Museum.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO