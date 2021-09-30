Black-Owned Business Spotlight: W.O.W Ice

Tell us a little about how W.O.W Ice came to life. W.O.W Ice is more than a frozen treat company—it's an extension of my sister's legacy. On June 12, 2016, the world lost a great leader and student-athlete, Akyra Murray. When everyone else moved on with their lives, I couldn’t. Akyra was more than a student-athlete to me—she was my little sister, my best friend, and the only person who believed in me when no one else did. When I found out she’d been killed in the Pulse Nightclub shooting, I was devastated. We were supposed to be celebrating her high school graduation, and her basketball scholarship to Mercyhurst University. Instead, my family and I were forced to mourn her.