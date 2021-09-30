CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homecoming campus decorations ready to roar back from pandemic year

By Joseph Smith
Columbia Missourian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanning for Homecoming campus decorations began last spring, said Catherine Corley, the Homecoming tri-director who oversees the Campus Decorations Committee. "We jumped right into things immediately,” she said. “How do we want the rule book to look? Do we want to change anything from years past? We had to figure out what the surprise elements were going to be, so we spent the spring solidifying the rule book.”

