Watch: Fleet Foxes Releases Animated Music Video For Track “Featherweight”

By John Schwarz
bubbleblabber.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle, Washington’s folk group Fleet Foxes released a new record over a year ago called Shore and it’s still going strong so the group has released a new stop-motion animated music video for the track “Featherweight”. The video is written and directed by lead singer Robin Pecknold’s older brother Sean, who has already directed nearly a half a dozen videos for the group thus far, and animated by Eileen Kohlhepp.

