Watch: Fleet Foxes Releases Animated Music Video For Track “Featherweight”
Seattle, Washington’s folk group Fleet Foxes released a new record over a year ago called Shore and it’s still going strong so the group has released a new stop-motion animated music video for the track “Featherweight”. The video is written and directed by lead singer Robin Pecknold’s older brother Sean, who has already directed nearly a half a dozen videos for the group thus far, and animated by Eileen Kohlhepp.www.bubbleblabber.com
Comments / 0