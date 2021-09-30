Review: Archer “Colt Express”
Archer and the rest of The Agency team find themselves on borrowed time as Fabian and IIA forces get ever closer to changing the state of the free world. Archer's mission is clear, but he struggles to act when a crucial ingredient to their success remains tied to an unreliable figure with an especially spotty memory. The Agency and IIA both race forward, with collision imminent, while Sterling, Lana, and Krieger all try to stay on task without their personal lives sending them down individual tailspins and global destruction.
