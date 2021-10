MARION — Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Tanner Wachtl produced a gutsy performance. It came after he spilled his guts before the round. The Hawks sophomore battled a case of what he believed to be food poisoning that was exacerbated by unseasonable heat. Wachtl felt better after tying for second in the final round of Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi divisional play Monday at Hunters Ridge Golf Course. Wachtl and Iowa City Liberty’s Ryan Schmierer shot 4-over 76, finishing five shots back of first-place Max Tjoa of divisional team champion Cedar Falls.

