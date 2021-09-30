Our Views: A new warning about our old foe, economic consequences of the virus

With a lot riding on action in Congress on many economic issues, it's important to be reminded that the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is very much a work in progress. The nation's top economic officials, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell, head of the Federal Reserve, underlined that reality in messages to Congress. The rapid spread of the delta variant of the virus is hurting America's recovery. It's clearly vital, amid all else economic, that individual Americans keep their guards up right now: Vaccinations are vital and boosters are becoming available for those already having been vaccinated.