EA and DICE have confirmed some disappointing news for those on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X looking forward to the upcoming Battlefield 2042 beta. The game's long-awaited beta is set to begin on October 6 for EA Play members and for those who pre-ordered the game. Everyone else will need to wait until October 8. That said, when the beta does release later this month, Xbox fans will be limited by a restriction that PlayStation fans will not be subject to.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO