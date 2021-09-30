CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PSG Talon to don the VCS badge at League of Legends Worlds this year

theloadout.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global pandemic has been less than kind to Vietnamese League of Legends teams. Vietnamese Championship Series candidates have been unable to travel for a third consecutive international event, having missed out on Worlds 2020, as well as this year’s Mid-Season Invitational and Worlds events. In fact, the 2020 VCS Summer Split was cancelled altogether after COVID delays left inadequate time to see it out.

www.theloadout.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

League of Legends: everything you need to know about Worlds 2021

This year’s League of Legends World Championship is taking place at the Laugardalshöll indoor sporting arena in Reykjavik, Iceland from 5 October - 6 November. 22 teams from around the world will be competing, with the tournament split into three stages: the Play-In Stage, the Group Stage, and the Knockout Stage.
VIDEO GAMES
wcsx.com

HUE Invitational (Overwatch & League of Legends)

The team breaks down what happened this past weekend during the HUEfest HUE Invitational at Harrisburg University. The HBCU League started in August and have been having a weekly game being played, mainly NBA 2k. It began on Aug. 18, 2021, and will conclude on April 6, 2022, featuring 25 HBCUs that will compete in Madden and NBA2K.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

League Of Legends will now punish AFK players

Riot Games has announced that it will be enforcing harsher penalties on AFK (away from keyboard players) and those who leave games early in League of Legends. “We know that AFKs and leavers are some of the most disruptive behaviours you face,” reads a statement on the official website. Going forward, League of Legends will feature new queue delays and queue lockouts, where offending players will be temporarily prevented from joining new games. Anyone who frequently leaves games early can potentially be locked out from playing for up to 14 days.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

League of Legends Patch Changes Plenty of Champions Ahead of Worlds 2021

With League of Legends' Worlds 2021 competition quickly approaching, players have now gotten the patch notes for the final selection of "Worlds-focused champion buffs and nerfs" from Riot Games. As that descriptor suggests, the changes made in this update are geared towards champions that are commonly used in the professional scene. Some of them have been nerfed to keep them from being too dominant in Worlds 2021 while three times as many have been buffed to allow for more options in the competitive scene.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcs#Psg#Psg Talon#League Of Legends Worlds#Vcs Summer Split#Covid#Asian#Msi#Royal Never Give Up
DBLTAP

5 Best Champions to Pair With Vex in League of Legends

League of Legends Patch 11.19 will go live on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and with it should be the highly anticipated Vex. Vex is Riot Game's newest confirmed champion, a gloomy yordle mage. With Vex coming out so soon, people want to know what champions synergize with her best. Here are the five best champions to pair with Vex in League of Legends.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

League of Legends Players Are Shocked to Discover Unknown Feature

League of Legends might be one of the most-played games on the planet, but that hasn't prevented many fans from being absolutely shocked to discover a feature that was recently unknown about by the title's community. While this feature is one that is only available in a certain game mode, it actively looks to bring about the close of.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

When is the League of Legends 11.19 update release time?

The next big League of Legends update is just hours out. League of Legends' next big update, LoL 11.19, is just some days away, bringing new skins from the Nightbringer & Dawnbringer Sets, plenty of champion buffs and nerfs, and even a new champion!. Jump To. This will be the...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

League of Legends devs are bringing in tougher penalties for AFKers

The Rainbow Six Siege devs aren’t the only ones with AFKers in their sights at the moment. League of Legends studio Riot Games has posted a dev update running through its approach to the behaviour and plans it’s rustled up to address it going forward – and there are tougher penalties on the way.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
ComicBook

League of Legends Reveals New Halloween, Prestige Skins

Riot Games revealed a couple of new League of Legends skins this week that make up this year's selection of Halloween cosmetics. They include a number of different skins in the Bewitching theme as well as one Prestige Edition cosmetic for Morgana that offers a new take on the champion's Bewitching skin which has been out for several years now. A release date has not been set yet for these new skins, but they'll spend some time on the PBE first for testing before they're available for everyone to own.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

League of Legends Amazon Prime Rewards

League of Legends skin shards free with Amazon Prime. RIOT games and Amazon have been collaborating in the past few months, offering free content for League of Legends to Amazon Prime users. This month's collaboration will gift players a good amount of skin fragments for connecting their accounts. This includes...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

When Does League of Legends Season 11 End?

When does League of Legends Season 11 end is a question everyone is wondering as the season comes to an end. The League of Legends World Championship is right around the corner, waiting to crown the kings of Season 11. We know that the game changes drastically right after the tournament ends, but when is does it exactly end?
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

League of Legends has a new song and animated hype video for Worlds 2021

The 2021 League of Legends World Championship is about to begin, but first, Riot is kicking off the event with another new song and animated video featuring many of the world’s best pro players. This time around the track is called “Burn it All Down” by the synth-pop band Pvris, while the video was created by Haoliners Animation.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

FIFA 22 esports goes bigger and better this year, adds 2v2 series

FIFA 22 brings some pretty interesting changes to the table, so it’s only fair that this is reflected in the game’s competitive ecosystem. Today, EA Sports has announced that FIFA esports is getting bigger and better – allowing players from more than 70 countries to come together to compete across three main esports events: the FIFAe Club Series 2022, the FIFAe Nations Series 2022, and the FIFA 22 Global Series.
FIFA
theloadout.com

The League of Legends Worlds 2021 song Burn It All Down has arrived

Riot Games’ music division remains as busy as ever, pumping out everything from lo-fi bops in the form of Sessions: Vi, to yet another banger Pentakill album. But, of course, there is only one track which is on everyone’s minds at this time of year – the League of Legends Worlds song.
MUSIC
altchar.com

League of Legends teases upcoming champions in a new roadmap

League of Legends was meant to get another marksman and one more support by the end of 2021 but after they didn't really fit with the event during which they were supposed to release, Riot had to reconsider their options. As such, they decided to keep the identity they crafted for the two upcoming champions but they will release a bit later - in early 2022. The ADC will arrive first and the support will follow a few patches later.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

League of Legends patch 11.20 balance targets revealed

One of the League of Legends game designers called RiotPhlox has revealed the balance targets for one the upcoming patch 10.20. Amumu has become one of the strongest champions in the game but not in the Jungle role. He's become of the, if not the strongest engage supports in the game. Making him able to use his Bandage Toss (Q) twice with a three seconds cooldown has allowed him to chase down his opponents with greater efficiency.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

VCS Winter Split tournament will be held later this year in light of the region’s absence from Worlds

Vietnamese League of Legends fans have had a rough couple of years, being without representation at three straight international events. Now, however, the region will have at least something small to look forward to during what would have been another disappointing offseason. The VCS will be playing an entire extra split of games, starting Nov. 16 and running until Dec. 31.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy