PSG Talon to don the VCS badge at League of Legends Worlds this year
The global pandemic has been less than kind to Vietnamese League of Legends teams. Vietnamese Championship Series candidates have been unable to travel for a third consecutive international event, having missed out on Worlds 2020, as well as this year’s Mid-Season Invitational and Worlds events. In fact, the 2020 VCS Summer Split was cancelled altogether after COVID delays left inadequate time to see it out.www.theloadout.com
