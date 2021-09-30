The Many Saints Of Newark
Set in the late 1960s and early 1970s, this prequel to "The Sopranos" follows Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola) as he climbs the ladder in the DiMeo crime family. His nephew is Anthony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini), a teenager who idolizes his uncle. Dickie's influence over his nephew will help shape the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we came to know in the HBO series, which ran from 1999 to 2007. Tony is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history as rival gangsters rise and challenge the DiMeo crime family's hold over the increasingly race-torn city.
