More Schools in Tri-County Area Added to COVID Outbreak List

I hate the word suicide. So many of us go through difficult times and consider that as a as a way out. It is a tragedy that is preventable and we all need to do our part to stop it. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people from 10 to 34 years of age. It's also the 9th leading cause of death in Minnesota. White Males, 55 and over have the highest rate of dying by suicide. Other at risk groups include young Native Americans and members of the LGBT community. Regardless of the numbers, what group you fall in, or if you don't fall into any group, suicide of any individual, anywhere, is an unnecessary loss, and we can all help stop it.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO