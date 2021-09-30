CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, OK

Carolyne Grogan

Daily Ardmoreite
 6 days ago

Ardmore - Carolyne Rebecca Grogan was born on June 29, 1950, to Paul Edmond Black and Elsie Mae Black in Modesto, Ca. She met the Love of her Life in April of 1972 at a Donkey Basketball Game between the Modesto City Police Department and the Stanislaus Sheriff's Department. Carolyne married Michael Alan Grogan on June 9,1972. They celebrated over 49 Years of Marriage and always referred to each other as Boyfriend and Girlfriend. They Loved Each Other Deeply. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of over 49 years, three children Tara Turpitt, Michael Grogan and Kellye Sassar, 8 Grandchildren, Kirstyn Grogan, Kris Heims, Jordyn Turpitt, Brooklyn Grogan, Ethan Turpitt, Tristyn Grogan, Riki Nichols and Riley Nichols and one Great Grandchild Michael Heims. Carolyn Rebecca Grogan was the Epitome of a Virtuous and Godly Woman, and the LORD took her home on September 23,2021. Heaven Truly Gained a Hero of our Faith.

