iPad Air 5 killer upgrade just shot down by new report
Looks like we might not see an OLED-equipped iPad Air until at least 2023, meaning the rumored iPad Air 5 could still pack an LCD screen. That's according to a new report from The Elec, which claims Apple ditched plans to work with Samsung Display on an OLED panel for the next iPad Air. Previous leaks had hinted that Apple would finally launch an OLED tablet in 2022, but The Elec says the project has been shelved due to differences of opinion over how it should be built.www.tomsguide.com
