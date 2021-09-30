CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Cruz 'stands' with St. Louis native, NBA star Bradley Beal over COVID-19 vaccine refusal

By Marcus White, Sam Masterson
audacy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted Wednesday that he "stands" with Washington Wizards guard and St. Louis native Bradley Beal, who has declined to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Texas Republican, who is fully vaccinated, tweeted his support on Wednesday for Beal and three other prominent NBA players who have publicly declined to be vaccinated: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, Andrew Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins and Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac.

