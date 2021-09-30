Ted Cruz 'stands' with St. Louis native, NBA star Bradley Beal over COVID-19 vaccine refusal
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted Wednesday that he "stands" with Washington Wizards guard and St. Louis native Bradley Beal, who has declined to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Texas Republican, who is fully vaccinated, tweeted his support on Wednesday for Beal and three other prominent NBA players who have publicly declined to be vaccinated: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, Andrew Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins and Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac.www.audacy.com
Comments / 0