Take a Chance on Second Chance Hiring
"This article appeared in the Washington Examiner and has been published here with permission." Alexis Martin is a young woman who was abused and sex-trafficked as a teenager, then denied her rights under Ohio’s Safe Harbor law to access services before facing legal proceedings, and ultimately convicted for a robbery that led to her pimp’s death. Now out of prison, her bid for a new life has hit yet another barrier: employment after incarceration.www.communityvoiceks.com
