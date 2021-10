For all the Republicans’ talk about freedom, newly collected statistics on coronavirus infections and deaths indicate it’s the Democrats who have achieved an actual measure of real freedom from the ravages of this pandemic. Extraordinarily higher vaccination numbers in Democrat-dominated voting districts nationwide, and far higher death rates among Republicans, make clear that the politicization of commonsense measures is taking a heavier toll on those who choose to turn pandemic precautions into a test of freedom.

