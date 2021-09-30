Remember to listen

Throughout our lives we make choices. Sometimes we make the right choices and sometimes we make choices that are not so good. It is these choices that define who we are. One of the choices we make is to listen to someone when they are speaking. When someone is speaking...
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boss has no respect for my time. I am considered a junior executive at my company, and I have a long list of tasks that I am supposed to complete daily. However, whenever my boss needs something, she expects me to drop everything and attend to the issue of the moment. It is impossible for me to get all my work done when she is constantly interrupting me. What’s worse is that at the end of the week or month, depending upon when she checks on things, she will berate me for not completing something that was on my list. Never mind that I didn’t even have a second to do that thing because I was too busy putting out a thousand fires that she threw at me. How can I become successful in this position if it seems like my boss is setting me up for failure? — Overwhelmed.
“The first duty of love is to listen.” — Paul Tillich. I have absolutely no recollection of hearing this quote, but I jotted it down in my notes program on my phone to think about later, as we writers often do. I haven't removed it from my app. It's one I want to be reminded of from time to time.
For centuries, humans have looked for ways to preserve food. Common methods for preserving meat included salting, drying and smoking, which made it easy to store or transport. Preserving other food varieties proved more difficult. Warring parties struggled to keep their armies fed. Battles were usually fought in the summer...
What differentiates an average manager from a great leader? The answer often encompasses soft skills – such as active listening – which facilitate a leader’s ability to connect with their staff. It acknowledges that you value their most important asset – time, and you truly care for their thoughts. Even...
“Martha, Martha,” the Lord answered, “you are worried and upset about many things, but few things are needed — or indeed only one. Mary has chosen what is better, and it will not be taken away from her.” - Luke 10:41-42 (NIV) Luke 10:38-42 In today’s reading, Martha wanted to...
I’m thinking about our mayor today, and his career as a commercial pilot. Imagining him bringing a planeload of passengers into Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport for a landing, and the control tower telling him to abort the landing and bring the plane around. Wondering if ever, because of his limited perspective from the cockpit, he would have questioned the instructions and said, “Heck no, I’m landing this thing.”
Terry Dean, an editor and reporter for our Austin Weekly News and Wednesday Journal for 10 years, died this week after a long, painful and grace-filled illness. He was 47. We remember him for his skills as a reporter — listening, questioning, reflecting what he learned. Michael Romain, who replaced...
The concept of community-led change is easy to agree with. But how can we make it a reality? Two nonprofit leaders share their perspective as part of a series co-hosted by Alliance Magazine. Our organization formed 15 years ago at the urging of community leaders who wanted to do something...
“Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” –Albert Einstein. Nature is healing. It gives endlessly and all it asks for in return is to be respected. It invites us to rest in its shade, provides us with food and nourishment, and grants us the ability to live.
Hearing someone is one thing, but truly listening? Now, that’s a whole other story. With a little practice, it’s possible to learn how to be a better listener. You’ve likely been there: You’re sharing something important, but the person you’re talking with is focused on anything but your words. They’re looking at their phone, looking around the room, totally disengaged.
StilL 630 is hidden in plain sight in Downtown St. Louis. The craft distillery is housed inside a former fast-food restaurant, but when you open the doors you're greeted by the team creating some of the best spirits in the entire country. Owner and founder David Weglarz started Still 630...
Zannie & Shannon were not expecting this follow up from Listener Ryan! His Tough Text turned into a shocking discovery! Listen to it by clicking here!. And listen to Ryan’s original Tough Text call from last week right here!
This letter is in response to the letter written by Renda Mack, “Degrading billboard in Calvert needs to come down,” published in Southern Maryland News on Sept. 24. First you are upset that someone posted on a billboard that you oppose. Dear, just don’t look at it. How do you...
The golden years come with concerns and challenges, to be sure. But they also can truly be the best years of your life. To make the most of them, there are some simple things you shouldn't forget to do. Remember these five doctor-recommended aging tips, and you'll be well on your way to preserving your health and happiness. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
One-year-old twins who were conjoined at the back of the head have seen each other for the first time after they were separated in a rare surgery in Israel.The complex 12-hour procedure which involved dozens of experts from the country and abroad was conducted at the Soroka medical centre Beersheba on Sunday after months of preparation.“They are recovering nicely. They are breathing and eating on their own,” Eldad Silberstein, the head of Soroka’s plastic surgery department, told Israel’s Channel 12 news.It was the first time that the rare and complex surgery was performed in Israel, and only the 20th...
"She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life," Candace Cay Ayers' family wrote in her obituary. The family of a 66-year-old woman who died of a breakthrough COVID-19 infection included a powerful message in her obituary for people who have chosen not to get the vaccine.
While authorities (and Dog The Bounty Hunter of course) continue to track down Brian Laundrie, a Florida couple has shared what could be the last image of the fugitive anyone has. Those following the case know the Laundrie family has now admitted to having gone camping with their son in...
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch scientist has uncovered old recordings of a musk duck mimicking the phrase, “You bloody fool!” - learnt when it was raised by humans in an Australian bird park. Leiden University scientist Carel Ten Cate said that what was interesting about the vocal expression of the...
People on social media shredded Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for an off-key attempt at a religious joke she posted on Twitter Wednesday. The abortion rights-supporting group Catholics for Choice took issue with the far-right Greene saying in an interview that “No one in here believes in God” after she yelled at Democratic House members on the Capitol steps last week for passing legislation that would guarantee the right to an abortion.
