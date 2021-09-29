CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI and CV Transform Quality Automation on the Factory Floor

Purchasing a defective product is incredibly frustrating, leaving the consumer wondering how this happens. For decades, quality control has been an unsophisticated process, typically involving QC specialists performing spot checks of products on a factory line or warehouse floor. Due to human error, faulty units make it out the door and into the hands of customers. The result? Costly waste, warranty claims, and dings on the company’s reputation.

