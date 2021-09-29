AI and CV Transform Quality Automation on the Factory Floor

The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the ways data integration can make a significant contribution and help to increase the quality of decision-making. This is especially pertinent in healthcare where clinical decision-makers face multiple barriers and challenges along the patient pathway. This last year has seen the NHS consider the challenge of how patient pathways can be improved and silos addressed. Data has been key to breaking down these organisational silos by providing information at the point of contact and then later once the patient has been discharged from care. MobiHealthNews explores how companies have strengthened patient pathways through data and artificial intelligence (AI).

