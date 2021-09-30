CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Watch: Alex Sanger teacher spotlighted in Dallas ISD video for Hispanic Heritage Month

By Renee Umsted
advocatemag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas ISD featured a teacher at Alex Sanger Preparatory School in a video for Hispanic Heritage Month. The educator, Leonardo Painevilo, teaches Spanish, technology, coding and robotics at the school. He grew up in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As a kid, he was bullied because of his darker skin, stemming from his background as a descendant of the Mapuches indigenous group. He turned to books to escape to a world of adventure, fantasy and travel.

